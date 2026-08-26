NC unveils Like or Die, survival action game with block-building twist

Game studio NC is putting a dynamic spin on the competitive survival action genre with Like or Die, an upcoming team-based title where players actively reshape the battlefield using block-building mechanics while fighting to become the last squad standing.

On Wednesday, NC said it unveiled the game — previously developed under the internal codename Project Bonfire — during Opening Night Live, the high-profile showcase kicking off the annual Gamescom event in Germany. Alongside the official title reveal, the studio debuted two cinematic and gameplay trailers illustrating its core concepts and competitive loop.

Like or Die is a team-based, first-person survival action game set within the futuristic universe of Quaya Stream, a massive interstellar broadcasting platform. In a novel narrative twist, players step into the shoes of content creators and streamers, competing alongside teammates in high-stakes elimination matches that are broadcast live in real time to a virtual, galaxy-wide audience.

To survive and outplay rivals, teams must gather resources and strategically deploy blocks during fast-paced combat encounters. These construction mechanics allow players to modify terrain on the fly, erect defensive barriers and disrupt enemy movement, adding a deep layer of tactical strategy to standard firefights. The preview trailers showcase these block-building mechanics in action as squads construct temporary fortresses and launch coordinated assaults against an opposing team's core Nexus base.

To support the global reveal, NC has launched a dedicated brand website, an official Steam store page and a YouTube channel to offer prospective players a deeper look into the game's lore and mechanics. Fans can set an ON AIR notification on the official site or add Like or Die to their Steam wishlists to stay informed about upcoming events. NC noted that additional details will be shared gradually, although an official release date has not yet been announced.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.