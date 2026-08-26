LG unveils 1,000Hz gaming monitor with no compromise on resolution

LG Electronics is making sure gamers no longer have to choose between speed and clarity, introducing a monitor that combines a native 1,000Hz refresh rate with full HD resolution.

LG Electronics said Wednesday that it launched the UltraGear 25G590B in Korea, describing it as the world’s first gaming monitor to natively support a 1,000Hz refresh rate at FHD resolution.

A 1,000Hz refresh rate means the display can refresh up to 1,000 times a second, allowing for smoother transitions, particularly in games where a fraction of a second can determine the outcome.

The monitor is designed for fast-paced first-person shooter games, where players need to track moving targets and recognize fine details quickly.

LG said earlier gaming monitors that offered extremely high refresh rates often required users to accept lower resolutions, while dual-mode 1,000Hz displays could reduce screen size or resolution when operating at their highest refresh rate.

The new monitor maintains 1,920-by-1,080 FHD resolution at 1,000Hz, while using an IPS panel designed to provide wide viewing angles and color reproduction.

It also includes Motion Blur Reduction Pro technology, which is designed to reduce image persistence and make rapidly moving objects easier to follow.

Artificial intelligence (AI) features are intended to further tailor the gaming experience, with AI Custom Picture recognizing content and adjusting image quality, while AI Sound conveys the direction of footsteps through headphones.

The monitor’s stand base is up to 49 percent smaller than that of LG’s previous 25G550B model, creating more room for a keyboard and mouse.

LG said the monitor is priced at 1.49 million won ($1,020) through its online brand shop in Korea.

The company said the global gaming monitor market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 6.4 percent through 2030, while Korea’s market is projected to grow by about 15 percent over the same period.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.