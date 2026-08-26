Krafton said Wednesday that it presented trailers for PUBG: DED.NET, NO LAW, Project ZETA, TARAE: The Unbound and Age Twisters during Opening Night Live in Cologne, Germany.

The event, hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place Tuesday, a day before Gamescom officially opened.

PUBG: DED.NET, a new entry in the PUBG franchise, made its debut with footage set in Cascadia in 1996, a setting inspired by the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

The trailer introduced its characters, gunplay and roguelite progression system, with special abilities and different play styles adding new variables to combat.

NO LAW, described as an immersive open-world first-person shooter role-playing game, centers on Grey Harker, whose identity is portrayed differently by people across the city.

The gameplay footage follows Harker through infiltration, hacking and shooting sequences, emphasizing the freedom to choose different approaches to missions and situations.

Project ZETA, a multi-team tactical arena game, focuses on competing teams fighting to secure and return a key objective known as the Prism.

A three-person team of Scallione, Inho and Piper battles a boss to claim the Prism before other teams intervene, turning the run to the return point into a series of clashes shaped by character abilities and teamwork.

TARAE: The Unbound, an action role-playing game set in an Eastern-inspired dark fantasy world, introduced its story and combat through a cinematic led by the narration of Agasa, followed by battles and boss encounters.

Age Twisters, a two-player cooperative adventure, follows a grandfather and granddaughter searching for traces of a missing daughter and mother while moving between four stages of life and using age-specific abilities.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.