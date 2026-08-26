Hyundai Motor will launch more than 100 new models globally by 2030, as it seeks to navigate mounting challenges from tariffs in the United States, rising Chinese rivals and the industry's rapid shift toward future mobility.

The automaker unveiled the plan Wednesday at its 2026 CEO Investor Day in Seoul, attended by investors, analysts and credit rating agencies.

The new vehicle launches include full and partial model changes and derivatives. More than 18 of them will be entirely new models entering vehicle segments where Hyundai currently has no lineup.

Hyundai Motor also presented a vision to expand beyond its traditional automotive business into autonomous driving and robotics, seeking to solidify its position as a physical artificial intelligence (AI) company.

In the fourth quarter of this year, the company will supply the autonomous driving company Waymo with robotaxis based on the IONIQ 5 produced at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia.

Hyundai Motor also plans to expand its contract manufacturing, or foundry, business in the autonomous vehicle sector. Starting in 2028, the carmaker plans to deploy its Atlas industrial humanoid robot at HMGMA.

Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand, will launch its first hybrid model, the GV80 hybrid, in Korea and the U.S. in the second half of this year. An extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) will follow in the first half of next year. The Tucson SUV and its hybrid version are also scheduled for launch within this year.

To support the expanded lineup, Hyundai will increase its global production capacity by 1.27 million vehicles by 2030. The figure will include 500,000 in North America, 320,000 in India and 200,000 in Korea.

"Our fundamentals have never been stronger," Hyundai Motor CEO Jose Munoz told investors during the event.

"Hyundai Motor Group is the third-largest automotive group and the second-most profitable, which gives us the ability to invest while others are pulling back," he said. "We are leveraging partnerships to scale new technologies and opportunities and becoming a physical AI company, which will produce and deploy robots and robotaxis.”

Hyundai maintained its previous target of selling 5.55 million vehicles globally in 2030 and having electrified vehicles account for 60 percent of total sales.

Despite geopolitical risks and intensifying competition from Chinese automakers, Hyundai said its core vehicle business remains solid. Hybrid sales rose 18 percent to 363,000 in the first half from a year earlier.

The carmaker raised its 2030 operating profit-to-sales ratio target to at least 9 percent, citing the expansion of hybrid models and the group-wide cost-cutting efforts.

In North America, Hyundai plans to launch 10 new hybrid models by 2030 and raise hybrids’ share of its sales to 50 percent. The Santa Fe EREV will go on sale in the U.S. in the first half of next year.

In Europe, the carmaker will raise annual electric vehicle (EV) sales to 420,000 by the timeline. The Europe-specific IONIQ 3 will officially launch next month to drive the carmaker’s EV sales growth there.

The company expects SUVs’ share of sales in India to increase to 80 percent by 2030.

In China, Hyundai plans to launch two new models next year — a compact electric SUV and a midsize EV and EREV model — as the carmaker seeks to revive sales from one of the most competitive auto markets.

For the domestic market, Hyundai will position its plants as hubs for manufacturing innovation. Its new Ulsan EV plant will operate as a software-defined factory, using AI-based quality control and introducing 108 advanced production technologies.

Park Min-woo, president of Hyundai Motor’s advanced vehicle platform division and CEO of 42dot, said the carmaker plans to introduce its first mass-produced software-defined vehicle (SDV) equipped with Level 2+ autonomous driving technology in 2028 through strategic collaboration with Nvidia.

“We expect to significantly improve autonomous-driving performance by using data collected from Hyundai Motor Group’s mass-produced vehicles, and the massive datasets will be used to train AI,” Park told reporters duirng a press conference.

In a regulatory filing, Hyundai Motor also said that it plans to retire 789.1 billion won ($570 million) worth of its own shares, as part of its shareholder return policy.