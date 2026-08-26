HanmiGlobal earns highest-ever Korean ranking in ENR's survey

Construction project management (PM) firm HanmiGlobal ranked sixth globally among non-U.S. firms in Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2026 ranking of construction management (CM) and PM companies, the highest-ever ranking for a Korean company in the category.

The survey, published by the U.S.-based construction industry magazine, ranks firms across major construction companies, design firms and CM/PM companies based on their revenue from the previous year.

HanmiGlobal recorded $255.8 million in total CM/PM fees from domestic and overseas projects in 2025, ranking sixth among the top 20 non-U.S. firms in total global CM/PM fees. It ranked ninth in overseas CM/PM fees, with $139.4 million generated from international projects.

The top five were led by Montreal-based AtkinsRealis with $2.07 billion in total CM/PM fees, followed by WSP Global with $1.49 billion. Germany’s Drees & Sommer ranked third with $739.6 million, while Dubai-based Sidara and Australia’s Worley ranked fourth and fifth with $681.6 million and $462.6 million, respectively.

The company, which introduced PM services to Korea in 1996, first made it into ENR’s global top 10 in the CM/PM category in 2019. It ranked eighth in 2022 and has remained among the global top 10 in subsequent years before reaching its highest this year.

“Achieving our highest-ever ranking in a reputable global construction industry survey as we mark our 30th anniversary is particularly meaningful for HanmiGlobal, the first company in Korea to introduce PM,” the company’s official said.

“We will further accelerate our expansion into global markets and work to break into the global top five.”

PM involves overseeing a construction project throughout its lifecycle, from planning and design to procurement, construction and maintenance, while assessing its feasibility and efficiency from the client’s perspective.

HanmiGlobal has expanded into 66 countries and completed more than 3,300 projects since its founding in 1996. The company has carried out projects in major overseas markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Last year, the company won large-scale projects in Saudi Arabia, including an 87-story luxury residence project in Mecca and an urban redevelopment project in Riyadh, along with a residential and infrastructure projects in Kuwait.

It also secured a PM contract for infrastructure work related to the refurbishment of Unit 1 at Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant, marking its first entry into the overseas nuclear power market.

This year, the company’s U.S. subsidiary, OTK, secured a $400 million engineering services contract from the National Park Service, an agency under the U.S. Department of the Interior, for infrastructure improvements and maintenance at national parks across the U.S. It said the contract demonstrated its capabilities in the U.S. public sector.