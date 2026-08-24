Fadu is betting that the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers will reshape the role of flash memory, unveiling a broader technology portfolio as it seeks to expand beyond its traditional focus on solid state drive (SSD) controllers.

The data center semiconductor company said Monday that it presented its AI data center strategy at the 2026 OCP Korea Tech Day held Friday at COEX in Seoul.

The annual conference, organized by the Open Compute Project Foundation and the OCP Korea community, drew about 1,500 attendees this year, bringing together hyperscalers, semiconductor companies, infrastructure providers and startups.

During a keynote address, Fadu researcher Kim Seung-min discussed how the explosive growth of data in AI data centers is changing requirements for flash memory, SSDs and controllers.

Kim said the rising volume of data and the cost of processing it are emerging as critical challenges for AI infrastructure.

As SSDs take on increasingly specialized roles in memory, performance and capacity, next-generation controllers will need to address the faster processing of small input-output operations, consistent latency, graphics processing unit-driven I/O and line-rate security, the company said.

Fadu is developing next-generation Gen. 6 and Gen. 7 controllers aimed at meeting the performance, efficiency and security requirements of AI data centers.

At the conference, the company showcased its Gen. 6 solutions and demonstrated Gen. 6 SSD technology alongside other products and technologies designed for AI data centers.

The broader offering reflects their “Fadu 2.0” strategy, unveiled at FMS 2026, under which the company plans to expand from a single-controller business into a wider portfolio of data center solutions tailored to evolving AI demand.

The company also plans organizational changes alongside research and development efforts as it moves to implement the strategy.

Fadu said the event offered an opportunity to demonstrate the company’s capabilities alongside leading global technology and semiconductor companies.

“We will strengthen our leadership in the SSD and storage markets optimized for AI data centers through the specialized portfolio unveiled today,” it said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.