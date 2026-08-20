Hyundai Motor workers stage full-scale strike over wage disputes
Summary
Hyundai Motor Co. workers launched a full-day strike Friday after failing to reach a wage agreement with management. It is the first eight-hour strike by the automaker’s union in 10 years. The walkout is expected to halt production at plants in Ulsan, Jeonju and Asan for a combined 16 hours across two shifts. The union also plans additional four-hour walkouts Monday and Tuesday.
Key Facts
- About 39,000 union members are participating in the walkout.
- Including Friday’s strike, the union has staged a combined 60 hours of strikes since wage talks began in May.
- Industry sources estimated cumulative production losses at around 55,200 vehicles and lost sales of more than 2.3 trillion won, or $1.64 billion.
- Management and the union remained apart over wages, a proposed 50 percent increase in performance-based pay, reinstatement of dismissed union members, and extending the retirement age.
The labor union of Hyundai Motor Co. launched a full-day strike Friday after failing to reach an agreement with management over wages, raising concerns about further production disruptions amid sluggish vehicle sales.
It marks the first time in 10 years that the automaker's union has staged an eight-hour strike.
Production lines at Hyundai Motor's plants in Ulsan, Jeonju and Asan are set to be halted for a combined 16 hours across two work shifts, with about 39,000 union members participating in the walkout.
Including Friday's walkout, the union has staged a combined 60 hours of strikes since wage talks with management began in May.
The continued strikes are estimated to result in cumulative production losses of around 55,200 vehicles, with lost sales exceeding 2.3 trillion won ($1.64 billion), according to industry sources.
Production disruptions are expected to worsen as the union plans additional four-hour walkouts Monday and Tuesday.
The latest labor action comes after management and the union failed to narrow their differences over wages, a proposed 50 percent increase in performance-based pay, the reinstatement of union members dismissed over illegal activities and an extension of the retirement age.
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