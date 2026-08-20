The Korea Times' Global Supporters program attracted a record 281 foreign university students from 44 countries for its second-half 2026 term, reflecting growing interest among international students in Korea.

The Global Supporters program recruits international students studying in Korea to help promote the newspaper's events and content, often through their own social media accounts, in exchange for training, networking and a certificate of completion.

Recruitment ran from June 1 to Aug. 13. Applicants were evaluated based on self-introduction and motivation statements, along with their social media activity. Fifty were selected to join.

The newly selected supporters will begin their term with a launch ceremony at the Korea Times headquarters in Seoul on Aug. 31, followed by about six months of activities running from next month through February 2027.

During that period, participants will take part in monthly offline events hosted by The Korea Times ― including seminars, forums and concerts ― and help publicize the newspaper's events and content. Producing viral content for their personal social media accounts is also a core part of the role.

Starting with this cohort, the program will add networking sessions connecting new supporters with graduates of earlier cohorts, giving participants a chance to share experiences related to job-hunting, academics and life in Korea, and to keep in touch after their term ends.

Both the number of applicants and the number of countries represented have grown every year. A Global Supporters program official said the program's appeal for foreign students in Korea lies in the chance to connect with people of diverse nationalities and backgrounds who share an interest in media.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.