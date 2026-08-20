Samsung announces Galaxy launch event for Aug. 27, likely for S26 FE

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will unveil the latest model in its Galaxy S26 smartphone lineup next week.

The launch event will be held online Aug. 27, the Korean tech giant said.

Samsung did not directly disclose the product's name, but the device expected to be unveiled is reportedly the Galaxy S26 FE.

Leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 FE will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 mobile application processor and offer up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge, about 7.5 hours longer than the Galaxy S25 FE.

The rear camera system is expected to include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.