Panda-monium on Jeju: Twin panda Hui Bao leads Everland's island travel campaign

Hui Bao, one of Everland’s beloved twin pandas, is trading her familiar bamboo groves for the breezy charm of Jeju Island. In the latest chapter of a nationwide travel initiative, the playful panda steps into the spotlight as a citrus-loving island explorer, bringing a fresh splash of color to Korea's southern coast.

Everland, operated by Samsung C&T Resort Group, unveiled the Jeju edition of Rui and Hui’s Journey Around Korea, a collaborative project created with the Korea Tourism Organization. The campaign divides the country into six distinct regions, rolling out monthly content that highlights local attractions, vibrant cultural festivals and regional specialties through the whimsical adventures of twin pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao.

For this island-bound edition, Hui Bao takes center stage. Playfully illustrated enjoying Jeju’s world-famous tangerines — and even adorably transforming into one herself — her cheerful character brings a bright, sunny energy to the entire campaign.

To bring the story off the screen, Everland teamed up with local Jeju citrus brand Gyul Medal to release 11 limited-edition merchandise items. The lineup includes plush key rings, keycaps and hair-tie sets, as well as miniature Jeju-themed T-shirts and bucket hats designed to dress up existing panda plushies for their own island getaways.

The collection made its debut at Everland’s Grand Emporium and Panda World Shop, with sales expanding directly to Gyul Medal’s flagship store on Tapdong-ro in Jeju City. Outside the Jeju store, visitors can participate in a special stamp-tour activation to collect an exclusive regional stamp. Dedicated travelers who gather stamps across all six nationwide stops will earn an official completion certificate and a commemorative gift.

The initiative is already sparking a wave of real-world travel. Fans across the country have been visiting the featured locations and sharing their itineraries online as part of the viral Rui and Hui nationwide stamp challenge.

The Jeju campaign will run through the end of September, before handing the spotlight over to sister Rui Bao for a brand-new regional adventure launching in October. Everland plans to continue rolling out regional travelogues and special localized content through the end of the year.

"The travel stories of Rui Bao and Hui Bao are inspiring fans to visit these locations in person and create new memories," an Everland official said. "We hope people enjoy Jeju's unique charm alongside Hui Bao's adorable appeal, and we ask for continued interest in our upcoming journeys across the country."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.