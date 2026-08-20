Paik's Coffee launches Tokyo stores in 1st overseas expansion after rebrand

Paik’s Coffee, the coffee chain operated by The Born Korea, opened its first two stores in Tokyo as it begins a push into overseas markets, targeting office workers with a takeout-focused Korean cafe concept.

The first store opened Aug. 6 in Shimbashi, followed by a second location in Kanda, with both stores using the chain’s redesigned global brand identity for the first time outside Korea.

The company said it chose the two districts for their steady weekday demand from office workers, rather than simply focusing on high pedestrian traffic.

The Shimbashi store drew customers on its first day and has sold more than 1,000 drinks a day on weekdays, according to the company.

Its signature Original Coffee has been the store’s best-selling drink, the company said.

The Tokyo stores separate ordering and pickup areas and use a smart pickup system that displays a drink’s name, order number and quantity when it is placed at the collection counter.

The Japanese menu includes an Americano for 250 yen ($1.5) and a cafe latte for 380 yen, along with Japan-exclusive items featuring ingredients such as matcha and kinako, or soybean flour, as well as corn soup.

The company has also introduced a Japan-specific app offering mobile ordering, coupons and rewards, with about 4,000 people signing up within its first four days, it said.

About 30 percent of orders during that period were placed through the app, according to the company.

Paik’s Coffee has also established a local Paik’s Coffee LAB to develop and test Japan-specific products, train employees and build operating standards for future stores.

The company plans to add more stores in Tokyo this year before expanding to Osaka and other major Japanese cities.

It also plans to sign a master franchise agreement in Taiwan in September, open a store in China by the end of this year and enter the United States, Cambodia and India next year.

A company official said the Tokyo stores will help Paik’s Coffee refine its local operating model and gradually expand its presence in Japan.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.