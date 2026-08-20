Korean burger and chicken chain Mom’s Touch said Thursday that its flagship Singapore store has generated more than double its target sales since launching, fueled by an opening-day crowd of over 200 diners.

The store opened last Friday on South Bridge Road in Singapore's Central Business District.

It is the first store under a master franchise partnership between Mom's Touch and FairPrice Group, Singapore's largest retailer, which operates supermarkets, food outlets, convenience stores and pharmacies.

Despite having only 90 seats, the store has averaged more than double its daily sales target over its first five days, with lines still forming before opening each day, the company said.

To adapt to halal dietary requirements and local tastes, Mom's Touch spent more than two years developing ingredients, sauces and a supply chain that meet halal standards, while keeping its signature items, such as the Thigh Burger, at the same quality as in Korea.

The Singapore menu includes items developed specifically for the market, including a spicy pepper-sauce burger, a fish fillet burger and a burger with Australian Angus beef, egg and cheddar cheese, along with morning items such as egg toast for the store's office-district location. Prices range from 6.95 to 3.95 Singapore dollars.

"By bringing a globally loved brand like Mom's Touch to Singapore, we can offer local customers the distinctive dining experience they have long wanted, close to home," said Dennis Quek, Mom's Touch Singapore general manager and general manager of FairPrice Group's Kopitiam division.

Mom's Touch plans to open a second Singapore store this year in a residential area and expand across the country from next year.

The company entered Thailand in 2022 and has since expanded into Japan, Mongolia, Laos and Uzbekistan, with 220 overseas stores targeted by 2027.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.