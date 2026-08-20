LS Electric is taking its next-generation power grid technologies to Paris next week, joining LS Cable & System at one of the power industry’s biggest international gatherings as Europe races to modernize its electricity networks.

The companies will jointly participate in CIGRE 2026 from Sunday through Friday at the Palais des Congrès de Paris, where LS Electric will showcase high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) systems, artificial intelligence (AI) data center solutions and direct-current technologies.

Under the theme “Driving the Super Grid with LS,” LS Electric will operate a 13-booth, 113-square-meter exhibition highlighting technologies designed for rising electricity demand and the expansion of renewable energy.

The company said it will showcase converter transformers used in current-source HVDC projects while introducing next-generation voltage-source HVDC technology and grid-stabilizing equipment such as STATCOM systems.

For AI data centers, LS Electric will highlight direct-current distribution technology intended to reduce power-conversion losses and improve energy efficiency, drawing on its experience at a facility in Cheonan that it describes as the world’s first fully direct-current-powered factory.

The display will include solid-state transformers and solid-state circuit breakers, technologies the company is positioning for data centers facing rapidly rising power consumption.

LS Cable & System will present subsea and underground HVDC cable systems and superconducting cable systems, emphasizing its ability to connect generation sources, transmission networks and major electricity consumers.

LS Materials, an LS Cable & System subsidiary, will also showcase ultracapacitors designed to respond rapidly to sudden spikes in power demand at AI data centers.

The companies said their combined capabilities, from transformers and grid equipment to cables and energy storage, are intended to strengthen their position in Europe’s expanding power infrastructure market.

LS Electric said it expects to use the event to pursue opportunities as European investment in transmission networks and electrification accelerates.

An LS Electric official said the company and LS Cable & System plan to extend their power infrastructure growth beyond North America and deepen cooperation across the LS group in Europe.

CIGRE’s Paris Session, held every two years, runs from Sunday through Friday and brings together power industry companies, utilities and experts from around the world.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.