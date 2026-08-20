LG CNS to deploy security robots at Seoul's Tower Palace

LG CNS is set to deploy four-legged security robots at Tower Palace, a luxury residential complex in southern Seoul, as the company seeks to commercialize physical artificial intelligence (AI) in real-world environments.

LG CNS said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tower PMC, a property management company specializing in high-end residential facilities, to establish a security robot service.

Under the agreement, the two companies will conduct about two months of technology verification at Tower Palace before the robots begin actual operations in the fourth quarter.

LG CNS will train the four-legged robots using data collected from the complex, including its layout, patrol routes and potential abnormal situations such as falls and fires.

The robots will autonomously patrol common areas and underground parking lots. If they detect suspicious individuals or abnormal conditions, such as excessive heat from electric vehicles or charging facilities, they will alert the management office.

Managers will also be able to communicate with the robots in real time through two-way voice communication, allowing them to assess situations and determine appropriate responses.

The robots will be trained and operated using PhysicalWorks, LG CNS' Robotics Transformation platform. Its learning platform, PhysicalWorks Forge, will train robots using site-specific data, while PhysicalWorks Baton, an integrated control platform, will manage their operations.

The company expects the robots to complement conventional security systems based on scheduled patrols by enabling more frequent monitoring across residential complexes while improving resident safety and management efficiency.

LG CNS also plans to enable autonomous collaboration among different types of service robots. For example, a security robot could detect trash and request a cleaning robot to remove it, allowing robots to handle a wider range of facility management tasks.

“Premium residential facilities place the utmost importance on residents' safety and service quality,” said Kang Min-soo, CEO of Tower PMC.

“LG CNS and Tower PMC will provide safer and more differentiated residential services by introducing AI-based security robots and continue to innovate facility management through advanced technologies.”

“This collaboration is a meaningful example of physical AI technology creating value for customers in a real-world residential environment," said Myoung Chang-kook, vice president of the Robot Business Unit at LG CNS.

“LG CNS will continue expanding AI robot services in which various robots perform real-world tasks and collaborate with one another based on PhysicalWorks.”