Genesis unveils GV90 top-of-the-line electric SUV

SAN FRANCISCO — Genesis unveiled its first ultra-large flagship electric SUV — the GV90 — on Wednesday (local time), showcasing the culmination of the carmaker’s luxury philosophy and electrification expertise.

The luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Group held a world premiere of its long-anticipated GV90 luxury SUV and its higher-end GV90 Neolun at the Palace of Fine Arts. The GV90 is built on Genesis’ dedicated electric mobility prime platform for flagship models.

“The GV90 is not simply a new vehicle, but a new vision for luxury mobility that brings together inspiring design, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software, connectivity and industry-leading safety," Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun said during the event.

“True luxury is human freedom, and true luxury is beauty, expressed through craftsmanship, authenticity and commitment to excellence,” he said. “Genesis will embrace these innovations to provide customers with differentiated value and experiences of distinction."

Genesis chose San Francisco as the global launch site for its new luxury flagship model, reflecting the city’s tech-savvy culture. The region is home to one of the most developed electric vehicle (EV) markets in the United States, with EVs accounting for about one-third of new vehicle sales.

One of the GV90 Neolun’s most distinctive features is its “Neolun Arch Gate,” a coach-door system with independently opening front and rear doors and no conventional B-pillar between them. The system is designed to create a wider opening for passengers entering and exiting the vehicle.

Genesis said it reinforced the doors with ultra-high-strength steel beams and adopted a hidden roll-cage structure around the passenger compartment to maintain crash safety despite the absence of a conventional B-pillar. The vehicle also features 12 airbags, including a roof airbag that Genesis said is the first of its kind.

The roof airbag is designed to deploy during a rollover and cover the roof glass, helping prevent occupants from being ejected and reducing injuries caused by contact with the roof.

The GV90 is powered by a 123.5-kilowatt-hour battery, the largest capacity used in a Hyundai Motor Group EV, according to Genesis. The standard seven-seat version has a driving range of 500 kilometers on a single charge based on the company's internal testing.

With a 350-kilowatt fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 22 minutes, the carmaker said.

The SUV produces a combined maximum output of 490 kilowatts and 800 newton-meters of torque from its front and rear motors.

Inside, the GV90 features a 23.6-inch central OLED display that can rise to 24.6 inches when the vehicle is stationary. A 25-inch head-up display is also available.

The vehicle is equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s next-generation Pleos Connect infotainment platform and Gleo AI, an in-car AI agent that allows passengers to control vehicle functions and search for information through natural-language interaction.

Genesis has also emphasized the vehicle’s role as a mobile luxury lounge. The Neolun version offers electrically powered front seats that can swivel 180 degrees when the vehicle is stationary, while its four-seat Executive Suite features wood flooring, radiant heating, a refrigerator and a dedicated second-row console.

A 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen Premier 3D sound system, ambient lighting and massage seats are among the other premium features.

Genesis said the GV90’s exterior design was inspired by the Korean moon jar, a traditional ceramic vessel known for its restrained curves and minimalist aesthetic. The design uses a long, flowing profile and simplified surfaces to create what the company describes as a timeless appearance.

The automaker also unveiled the GV90 Neolun First Edition, a limited flagship model aimed at VIP customers. It features two-tone exterior colors, exclusive 24-inch forged wheels and premium interior materials.

Genesis said the GV90 will serve as a flagship for the brand’s next decade, as it seeks to establish itself as a global luxury automaker rooted in Korea.

The carmaker surpassed 1.5 million cumulative global sales in November 2025, about a decade after its launch in 2015.

The brand’s diverse lineup and competitive products as a luxury marque have driven its growth. Since launching with the G90 in 2015, Genesis has expanded its lineup from sedans to SUVs, including the G70, G80, GV60, GV70 and GV80, with both internal combustion engine and electrified models.

With the launch of the GV90, Genesis plans to further expand into the ultra-luxury segment and strengthen its position as a global luxury automaker, the carmaker said.