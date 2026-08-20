Dongwon F&B said Thursday it has adopted a nitrogen-flush packaging method for its Yangban brand roasted seaweed, part of a push to expand exports as the company marks the 40th anniversary of the product's launch.

The technique reduces oxygen inside the package and replaces it with nitrogen, which is far less reactive. Oxygen triggers oxidation in the oil used to season the seaweed, causing it to develop an off-flavor and lose its crispness over time, while nitrogen helps preserve the fresh, crunchy texture of seaweed straight off the roaster.

The company said the method also allows it to maintain the same quality without silica gel packets, the small moisture-absorbing sachets commonly found in packaged foods, cutting about 300 tons of silica gel use per year.

The shift is aimed largely at overseas markets, where longer shipping times can leave seaweed soggy by the time it reaches customers.

For export products, Dongwon F&B is combining the nitrogen-flush method with silica gel packets, extending the shelf life from six months to 12 months. Yangban seaweed is currently sold in more than 30 countries, including Japan, Thailand and the United States.

The company previously eliminated plastic trays from Yangban seaweed packaging in 2020, introducing laser-cut film instead — a change it said saves about 30 tons of plastic annually. Launched in 1986 and the top-selling seasoned seaweed brand in Korea, Yangban has sold a cumulative 12 billion sheets to date.

To mark the anniversary, Dongwon F&B is running a giveaway event through Sept. 20 for customers who post photos of receipts and products, or complete a quiz, on Instagram, with prizes including gold and Apple AirPods Pro 3.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.