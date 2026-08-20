Dongwha Pharm takes Whal Myung Su global with K.O.D.

Dongwha Pharm is taking its flagship digestive aid Whal Myung Su to the U.S. market, 129 years after the product was first developed in Korea.

The pharmaceutical company said Thursday that it has launched a new Whal Myung Su 1897 product, branded as Korea Original Digestive (K.O.D.), for overseas consumers. It has also selected K-pop group CORTIS as its new global brand ambassador and plans to launch a global marketing campaign featuring the group.

K.O.D. will be available at pharmacies and duty-free shops in Korea this month before hitting supermarkets, pharmacies and Olive Young stores in the United States from September. Dongwha Pharm will also operate a dedicated K.O.D. brand store on Amazon.

Building on Whal Myung Su’s 129-year heritage dating back to 1897, K.O.D. is a food product with its taste and ingredients tailored to the preferences of overseas consumers.

Dongwha Pharm is positioning K.O.D. around the message of a “new cultural code for enjoying K-food,” aiming to establish K.O.D. as part of a new after-meal ritual for consumers enjoying Korean cuisine.

Dongwha Pharm plans to connect music with K-food through a global campaign featuring CORTIS, which has a broad fan base in Korea and overseas, to raise awareness of K.O.D.

CORTIS has quickly risen to prominence, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with its second mini album, “GREENGREEN,” just nine months after its debut.

Dongwha Pharm plans to expand its reach among overseas consumers through various marketing initiatives, including brand advertising, short-form and behind-the-scenes videos, and pop-up stores at local supermarkets.

“K.O.D. offers a new after-meal experience that naturally complements Korean food, building on Whal Myung Su’s 129-year history,” a Dongwha Pharm official said. “Together with CORTIS, our global model, we will promote the message that ‘K-food goes with K.O.D.’”



