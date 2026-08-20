AMCHAM hosts US Ambassador Steel for 1st business community meeting

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) hosted U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel for an executive breakfast roundtable at its office in Seoul on Thursday, marking Steel’s first official engagement with the U.S. business community in Korea since assuming her post.

The small-group roundtable brought together a select group of senior executives from leading U.S. companies across key industries in Korea. Steel heard directly from business leaders operating in Korea and discussed priorities for continued cooperation between the U.S. Embassy and AMCHAM.

The discussion focused on key opportunities and challenges facing U.S. companies in Korea. Participants explored ways sustained engagement could strengthen bilateral trade and investment while fostering a more competitive, predictable and globally aligned business environment.

The meeting also addressed potential areas of collaboration between the U.S. Embassy and AMCHAM, including Freedom 250 initiatives commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Steel for her first official meeting with the U.S. business community in Korea,” said AMCHAM Chairman and CEO James Kim.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Ambassador Steel for many years and was pleased to meet with her at the U.S. Embassy during her first week in Korea. Her early engagement with business leaders sends a clear and encouraging message about the importance of American companies to the U.S.-Korea economic partnership.”

“Ambassador Steel brings a deep understanding of both countries and a strong commitment to advancing their shared interests,” he continued.

“During our recent meetings in Washington, we heard consistently about the tremendous respect she has earned and the strong relationships she has built across government and business. We are truly excited to work closely with Ambassador Steel and the entire U.S. Embassy team. Building on our ongoing collaboration on Freedom 250 initiatives, AMCHAM looks forward to supporting American businesses, expanding bilateral trade and investment, and advancing our shared priorities.”

Ambassador Steel stressed the important role American companies play in strengthening the U.S.-ROK economic partnership and underscored her commitment to working closely with AMCHAM to address challenges facing U.S. businesses, improve the operating environment and identify new opportunities to advance American prosperity.

The roundtable reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between AMCHAM and the U.S. Embassy in supporting American businesses and advancing bilateral commercial ties. AMCHAM will continue to serve as a trusted platform for public-private dialogue and work closely with the embassy on priorities shaping the U.S.-Korea economic relationship.