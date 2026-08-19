Netmarble will unveil its new collectible role-playing game (RPG) title Pearl in Blue at Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2026. The event, slated for Sept. 17 to 21 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, is one of the world’s biggest game shows.

Pearl in Blue is a Japanese animation-themed romantic comedy, with players meeting a new heroine each month to develop new storylines.

The title centers “Pearl,” a power that embodies desires hidden within the characters. Those capable of wielding the power of Pearl are called “Knights.” Players take on the role of a manager for characters who have yet to become Knights, accompanying them on their journey.

Based on teasers, the game presents a combination of animation-style cutscenes and content focused on interactions between characters.





During TGS 2026, Netmarble will showcase a playable demo version and run an interactive booth designed around the game’s universe. The company plans to gradually release more information through its dedicated TGS 2026 website, its Japanese X account and official YouTube channel.

The game’s release date was not disclosed, but the company said during its earnings call for the second quarter that the title is scheduled to be released in 2027.

Along with Pearl in Blue, Netmarble will also showcase Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi and Solo Leveling: KARMA. While the latter two titles are based on popular external intellectual properties (IPs), Pearl in Blue is based on Netmarble’s proprietary IP, making it an opportunity to demonstrate the company’s ability to find success through its own original content.