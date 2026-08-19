LG Electronics is putting a faster, more reliable 5G connection inside European production cars, introducing what it calls the first R16-based smart telematics system deployed in a mass-produced vehicle in the region.

The company said Wednesday that its next-generation solution, based on the latest 5G communications standard, has been applied to a European automaker’s production model.

LG said the R16 standard improves data reliability and reduces transmission delays compared with the earlier R15 standard, with a data error rate of 0.001 percent and transmission latency of 1 millisecond.

The company said those figures reflect improvements that would make data error rates 100 times lower and transmission delays five times shorter compared with 4G.

The system is designed to support software-defined vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI)-defined vehicles, including over-the-air software updates, vehicle-to-everything communications and high-volume data transmission for autonomous driving systems.

LG said the system combines the communications module with as many as 12 antennas in a single hardware unit, reducing signal loss and simplifying wiring and installation inside the vehicle.

The design can also eliminate the conventional shark-fin antenna, giving automakers more flexibility in exterior styling while reducing installation space and costs.

LG said the system is designed to maintain stable performance across varying global communications environments, including high-temperature desert driving conditions.

The company, which says it holds the largest global market share in telematics based on an estimate by market researcher Tech Insights, is also expanding its technology portfolio for software-defined and AI-defined vehicles.

In March, LG joined the Global 6G Coalition to participate in standards development and system verification as it prepares for next-generation vehicle communications.

LG said the company would continue introducing new automotive communications technologies to strengthen its leadership in telematics as vehicles move toward AI-defined systems.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.