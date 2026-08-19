LG Display, Samsung Display showcase next-generation OLED technologies at IMID

LG Display and Samsung Display are showcasing their latest OLED technologies at the International Meeting on Information Display (IMID) 2026 in Busan, highlighting advances in display quality, manufacturing efficiency and design flexibility.

The three-day event began Wednesday at BEXCO and runs through Friday.

LG Display will unveil FLiPP, or FMM-Less innovative Pixel Patterning, an OLED manufacturing technology that eliminates the need for conventional fine metal masks (FMMs).

Developed after a year of research and development, FLiPP uses proprietary technology to pattern red, green and blue (RGB) OLED pixels without metal masks. Compared with panels produced using FMMs under identical conditions, FLiPP increases brightness by 1.6 times, extends panel lifespan by 2.4 times and reduces power consumption by 13 percent, according to LG Display.

The improvements are attributed to a roughly 55 percent increase in the aperture ratio, or the proportion of the display area occupied by RGB pixels.

Unlike conventional FMM production, which evaporates RGB organic materials through tiny holes in metal plates, FLiPP coats RGB pixels sequentially and uses photolithography to precisely pattern them.

LG Display said the technology also enables the production of FMM-less OLED panels using an entire 8.5-generation mother glass substrate. This can boost mother-glass utilization by up to 64 percent compared with methods that use FMMs or require divided substrates, reducing material waste and manufacturing costs.

The company plans to initially apply FLiPP to IT products such as tablets and monitors before expanding it to wearable devices and large-screen TVs.

Meanwhile, Samsung Display is showcasing a 7.6-inch wide-view OLED panel designed to address brightness loss in the folding area of foldable displays, along with a 20-inch wide stretchable display.

The wide-view display features redesigned organic light-emitting materials and a new structure to improve brightness when the folding area is viewed from an angle. Samsung Display said conventional foldable displays can have brightness in the folding area fall to about 40 percent of the level seen from the front, while its new technology provides more uniform brightness regardless of viewing angle.

The company is also exhibiting a 20-inch wide stretchable display that uses tiling technology to connect two panels. Precision design and module bonding minimize the seam between panels, allowing potential applications in automotive digital cockpits, humanoid robots and digital signage.

Samsung Display is additionally showcasing artificial intelligence (AI)-focused displays, including an eye-tracking humanoid display and the AI OLED Pendant, as well as a 15.5-inch expandable slidable panel and a 4K 360-hertz QD-OLED monitor.

Samsung Display's OLED panel used in the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been selected for the IMID Display of the Year Grand Prize for its screen privacy technology.