KT has packaged a Korean-made artificial intelligence (AI) processor, language model and operating platform into a single enterprise server, offering companies a way to run generative AI entirely within their own networks.

KT said Wednesday it launched the KT NPU LLM Station, an integrated AI appliance built around Rebellions’ ATOM-MAX neural processing unit and KT’s proprietary Mi:dm K 2.5 Pro large language model.

The system also includes an application programming interface platform, allowing companies to operate the hardware, model and related services as a single package.

KT said ATOM-MAX is an inference-focused Korean NPU that has demonstrated higher processing performance and power efficiency than comparable graphics processing units in certified testing.

Mi:dm K 2.5 Pro is designed for complex reasoning and agent-based applications, according to KT.

The system is installed inside a customer’s facilities, with data and AI computations processed internally, a feature aimed at industries with strict security requirements and network-separation rules.

KT said the appliance could help public agencies, defense companies, pharmaceutical firms, manufacturers and financial institutions adopt AI without relying on overseas generative AI services.

The company said customers can begin using functions such as retrieval-augmented generation for internal documents after installation without building a separate AI infrastructure.

The use of an inference-focused NPU is also intended to reduce power consumption compared with comparable GPU servers, while standard APIs can allow existing AI services to connect without code changes.

KT plans to add AI agents for tasks including meeting-minute generation, coding assistance and workflow automation, including a planned agent called K-Claw.

The company said it also plans to work with specialized agent developers to build customized systems for customers and eventually expand the technology into edge data centers for physical AI.

It said the product combines the company’s AI capabilities with Korean semiconductor technology to make sovereign AI immediately usable in industry.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.