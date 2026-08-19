Daewoo Engineering & Construction said it plans to begin sales in September for Dujeong Station Prugio Grand Peak, a 1,438-unit apartment complex in Seongjeong-dong, Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.

The project will comprise 10 buildings ranging from two basement levels to 35 stories aboveground. It will offer units with floor areas of 59 square meters in two types, as well as 74, 84, 101 and 114 square meters.

The development is expected to benefit from its proximity to major industrial facilities, including Samsung Display’s Cheonan campus, the Baekseok agro-industrial complex and other general industrial complexes in the city.

In July, Samsung Group announced plans to invest 140 trillion won ($100 billion) in the Chungcheong region to develop it into a hub for advanced materials and components. The plan was revealed at a national briefing on the Chungcheong region’s advanced-industry development vision chaired by President Lee Jae Myung in Asan, South Chungcheong Province. Cheonan is expected to benefit as a potential residential area supporting the broader Samsung industrial belt.

Daewoo E&C said the apartment complex will also offer access to established infrastructure in central Cheonan as well as the Dujeong-dong and Buldang-dong neighborhoods. Nearby facilities include superstores like Emart and Lotte Mart, Shinsegae Department Store and Dankook University Hospital, according to the company. Financial, administrative and cultural facilities are also available in the surrounding area.

Residents will be able to use Dujeong Station and Cheonan Express Bus Terminal for travel within the city and to the Seoul metropolitan area and neighboring regions.

The complex is designed primarily with south-facing buildings and plate-type apartment layouts to improve sunlight and ventilation, Daewoo E&C said. It will feature landscaped areas, rest spaces and walking paths.

Planned community facilities include a sauna, shared office, coin-operated laundry room, golf practice range, fitness center, GX room, guesthouse and kids’ cafe.

Security features will include security cameras at building entrances, in underground parking areas and inside elevators, as well as an emergency call system in the parking garage and a vehicle license plate recognition system. Each unit will be equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen wall pad for lighting and heating controls, elevator calls and smartphone connectivity.

“Dujeong Station Prugio Grand Peak is a large-scale branded complex that combines the established infrastructure of central Cheonan, convenient transportation and proximity to workplaces,” a Daewoo E&C sales official said. “We plan to introduce a development that offers strong residential value in Cheonan, backed by transportation access, daily convenience facilities and demand from nearby industrial areas.”