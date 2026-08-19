Beauty and beauty device maker APR said Wednesday its European sales reached 228.9 billion won ($161.8 million) in the first half of 2026, up roughly 363 percent from a year earlier, as the company raises its full-year European sales target to 500 billion won (about $353.4 million).

European sales accounted for about 17 percent of APR's total first-half revenue, the company said.

APR opened official storefronts on Amazon in Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain late last year. By June, sales in each of those markets had grown more than eightfold on average compared with January, with June setting a record for monthly sales on the back of Amazon's Prime Day promotion.

Offline sales in Europe also grew sharply. APR entered Europe's offline store market in early 2025 and expanded its retail footprint, including a March addition of Sephora stores.

Cumulative offline sales in Europe for the first half of 2026 were more than nine times higher than a year earlier, the company said.

The number of stock-keeping units APR operates in Europe grew more than fivefold from a year earlier, reflecting demand spreading across its brand portfolio rather than concentrating on a few flagship products.

APR raised its annual European sales target during an earnings call earlier this month and said it plans to expand into more Amazon markets and add offline retail partners going forward.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.