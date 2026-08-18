Nvidia executive visits LG Electronics robotics hub

Madison Huang, a senior director at Nvidia and the daughter of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, visited LG Electronics' robotics hub in Korea on Tuesday.

The younger Huang met with senior LG Electronics officials to discuss ways to expand their partnership in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and robotics.

The visit comes after LG Electronics announced last week that it plans to unveil a next-generation humanoid robot capable of bipedal walking in the first quarter of 2027, based on Nvidia's robotics platform.

The Korean tech giant signed a memorandum of understanding with Nvidia at the U.S. chipmaker's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, with LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Jensen Huang in attendance.

During Tuesday's visit, representatives from the two companies reviewed the operation of LG Electronics' robotics factory in Seoul, which is being built with the goal of becoming fully operational by the end of this year.

The facility currently uses LG Electronics' proprietary humanoid robot, LG CLOiD, to generate, collect and process data for AI training.

Nvidia's physical AI technologies, including the Nvidia Omniverse libraries, Cosmos world foundation models and Isaac open robotics development platform, are being used in the data collection and application process.