LG Uplus brings Live TV service to new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

LG Uplus has equipped the newly launched Mercedes-Benz S-Class with its self-developed live TV service, Live TV Plus, the company announced on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz Korea officially launched the latest S-Class in Korea on the same day.

As an official software partner of Mercedes-Benz Korea, LG Uplus will oversee the Live TV Plus service from development to content provision and operation.

The service offers 28 TV channels spanning news, golf, music, entertainment and kids' programming without requiring separate account authentication.

Unlike digital multimedia broadcasting-based services, Live TV Plus uses wireless connectivity designed for vehicles to deliver content reliably, allowing passengers to watch TV without interruptions even in areas with weak signals, such as underground parking lots and tunnels. Multiple displays in the vehicle can also be used independently, allowing occupants to watch different channels.

The service also features a dedicated Mercedes-Benz brand channel that serves as a “Brand Hub,” offering content such as new vehicle introductions and campaign videos.

Drawing on its experience in connected-car services and internet protocol TV and mobile TV platforms, LG Uplus worked with Mercedes-Benz Korea to develop a user experience tailored to its vehicles. The service reflects the brand's characteristics, customer preferences and the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system, with a distraction-minimizing layout, quick channel navigation and seamless transitions between parked and driving modes.

The partnership is significant as LG Uplus passed Mercedes-Benz's technical, quality and security assessments to become an officially registered software vendor.

LG Uplus plans to expand Live TV Plus beyond the S-Class to upcoming models, including the all-new electric GLC. It has also provided in-vehicle infotainment services to Toyota, KG Mobility, Hyundai Motor and Kia.

“This service is the result of adapting LG Uplus' media expertise to the Mercedes-Benz vehicle environment,” an LG Uplus official said.