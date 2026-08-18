Kia EV5 edges out Tesla Model Y in German electric SUV test

Kia's EV5 has bested Tesla's Model Y in a German comparison test, taking the top spot after outperforming its American rival in four of seven categories.

The EV5 ranked first overall in a recent electric SUV comparison by German automotive magazine Auto Motor und Sport, ahead of the Model Y, XPeng G6 and MG S6 EV, Kia said Tuesday.

The four vehicles were evaluated in body, safety, convenience, powertrain, driving performance, environmental performance and economy.

The EV5 scored 588 points out of 1,000, compared with 557 for the Model Y, 541 for the XPeng G6 and 528 for the MG S6 EV.

The EV5's 404 points in the first five categories also put it 67 points ahead of the Model Y, according to Kia.

The Korean SUV recorded its largest advantages in body, safety, convenience and driving performance, with the scores reflecting differences in areas ranging from interior space to braking and road handling.

In the body category, the EV5 scored 100 points, compared with 76 for the Model Y, with the magazine praising its elevated seating position, spacious cabin and cargo area.

The gap was wider in safety, where the EV5 scored 89 points against Model Y's 60.

The EV5 recorded braking distances of 35.1 meters and 35 meters from 100 kph under cold and warm conditions, respectively, the shortest distances in the test, while the Model Y recorded 39.3 meters and 38.2 meters.

The EV5 also led the Model Y by 11 points in convenience, 66 to 55, with the magazine highlighting controls for regenerative braking and one-pedal driving on the steering-wheel paddles.

In driving performance, the EV5 scored 69 points, nine more than the Model Y, with the magazine praising its ability to handle uneven road surfaces.

The Model Y narrowly outscored the EV5 in powertrain, environmental performance and economy, but the advantages were not enough to overcome the EV5's lead in the other categories.

A Kia official said the results were particularly meaningful because the EV5 scored highly in areas that impact the driving experience, including braking performance and ease of operation.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.