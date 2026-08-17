Nvidia executive to visit LG Electronics robotics hub on Tuesday

Madison Huang, a senior director at Nvidia and the daughter of CEO Jensen Huang, is scheduled to visit LG Electronics's robotics hub in Korea later this week, industry sources said Monday.

During the visit scheduled for Tuesday, Huang plans to hold closed-door talks with senior LG Electronics officials on partnerships as the two companies deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and robotics.

The meeting is expected to focus heavily on robotics, with the talks set to take place at LG Electronics' data factory under construction in southern Seoul. The Korean tech giant is developing the facility as a key infrastructure platform to advance the capabilities of humanoid robots.

Last week, LG Electronics announced plans to unveil a next-generation humanoid robot capable of bipedal walking in the first quarter of 2027, based on Nvidia's robotics platform.

The Korean tech company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, with LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Jensen Huang in attendance.