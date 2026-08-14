Samsung's new foldables take off across Southeast Asia, Oceania

Samsung Electronics has officially launched its Galaxy Z8 lineup and new smartwatches across Southeast Asia and Oceania, after foldable presales in the region surged 60 percent from the previous generation, the company said Friday.

The company said presales of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 rose 60 percent, outpacing a more than 30 percent increase in global presales for the new foldables.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 emerged as the regional favorite, accounting for six of every 10 presale purchases and helping drive the early momentum, Samsung said.

Samsung also said customers in their teens through 30s accounted for about 60 percent of online purchases of the Z8 series, underscoring the lineup's appeal among younger buyers.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed for content consumption, with a 4:3 main display and a weight of 201 grams, making it the lightest Fold-series device to date, the company said.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra targets users focused on multitasking, with a 203.1-millimeter main display and an upgraded camera system, while the Galaxy Z Flip8 emphasizes portability and self-expression.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 is the thinnest Flip-series model yet and features a redesigned FlexWindow that lets users access apps, information and artificial intelligence functions from the cover display, Samsung said.

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 on Friday, expanding its lineup of devices designed to connect smartphones with health and wellness features.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 features an 800-mAh battery and hardware aimed at demanding outdoor sports, while the Galaxy Watch9 is positioned as a personalized health care device, the company said.

Samsung said the new devices are intended to strengthen its Galaxy AI ecosystem and give consumers across the two regions a more connected experience across phones, wearables and other devices.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.