Samsung taps AI specialists to sharpen semiconductor edge

Han Bo-hyung, a deep-learning and computer-vision specialist, and Hahn Tai-rin, a data-engineering expert, have joined Samsung Electronics to strengthen the company's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Samsung Electronics said the two AI specialists are expected to push AI deeper into semiconductor research and manufacturing.

Han, a fellow and authority in deep learning and computer vision, will lead the development of AI models tailored to semiconductor research and development, while Hahn, a data-engineering specialist, will oversee the construction of data that can be used directly by AI, Samsung said.

The hiring of the two specialists is part of Samsung's effort to expand AI across key semiconductor operations, including chip design, process technology and manufacturing, with the aim of improving development efficiency and productivity.

Han holds bachelor's and master's degrees in computer engineering from Seoul National University and a doctorate in computer science from the University of Maryland, according to the university's faculty profile.

He joined Pohang University of Science and Technology as an assistant professor in 2010 and later became an associate professor before joining Seoul National University, where he is a professor of electrical and computer engineering and works in computer vision, machine learning and deep learning.

Han was also elected a fellow of the Korean Academy of Science and Technology in 2026, according to the academy's member directory.

Hahn holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Seoul National University and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to Samsung.

Before joining Samsung, Hahn was a senior developer at Persona in 2025 and previously worked as a senior data engineering manager at Meta, the company said.

Samsung said it will continue recruiting specialists in AI and data, and spreading their expertise across the organization as it builds broader AI capabilities.

The company said the effort is intended to strengthen its AI transformation capabilities across its semiconductor business.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.