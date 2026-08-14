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Samsung Electronics spends record $19 bil. on R&D in H1

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
  • Updated KST
This file photo, taken July 30, shows Samsung Electronics's building in southern Seoul. Yonhap

This file photo, taken July 30, shows Samsung Electronics's building in southern Seoul. Yonhap

Samsung Electronics spent a record 27.3 trillion won ($19 billion) on research and development activities in the first half of 2026, its regulatory filing showed Friday.

The South Korean tech giant's R&D spending for the January-June period marks a 51.5 percent rise from the previous year's 18.06 trillion won, setting a record high for the six-month period.

Samsung Electronics also spent 28 trillion won on facility investment in the first half, setting a fresh high for the period and rising nearly 5 trillion won from a year earlier.

The company noted the investment was allocated to establish infrastructure critical for long-term growth in the semiconductor and display segments.

The regulatory filing also showed Jun Young-hyun, head of Samsung's device solutions division, received 2.39 billion won in compensation in the first half, while Roh Tae-moon, co-chief executive officer in charge of the mobile business, received 7.4 billion won.