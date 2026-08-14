Samsung chairman remains unpaid, SK Group chief receives $1.23 mil. in H1

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong continued to receive no compensation in the first half, while SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won received 1.75 billion won ($1.23 million), regulatory filings showed Friday.

According to regulatory filings released by local businesses on the day, Lee continued to receive no salary from Samsung Electronics, a practice he has maintained since 2017.

Chey received 1.75 billion won from SK Inc., the holding company of SK Group, in the first half.

Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won, meanwhile, received the highest compensation among local business tycoons at 45.58 billion won.

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn received 11.58 billion won from the group's affiliates, regulatory filings showed.

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin also collected 11.2 billion won from the retail conglomerate's affiliates.

Regulatory filings showed LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo received total compensation of 4.83 billion won in the first half.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung took home 2.25 billion won, 1.35 billion won and 900 million won from Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and Hyundai Mobis Co., respectively.