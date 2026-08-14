GS Global spurs North American energy sector with new Houston office

Energy and infrastructure accelerator GS Global has opened a new branch in Houston, strengthening its local sales capabilities as it targets growing opportunities in North America’s energy and infrastructure markets.

The company held an opening ceremony on Tuesday (local time) in Uptown, one of Houston’s major commercial districts. Attendees included Korean Consul General in Houston Lee Kyung-eun, representatives from key customers such as Jindal USA and major Korean and international companies including POSCO, Hyundai Steel, Korea National Oil Corporation and Hanwha Ocean.

The establishment of the Houston branch reflects GS Global’s strategic decision to respond proactively to rising demand for project-based steel products driven by increased investment in energy, power generation and infrastructure across the United States. Demand for high-quality steel products has expanded particularly rapidly as construction of artificial intelligence data centers and investment in power infrastructure accelerate nationwide.

GS Global has been operating its U.S. business primarily through its Los Angeles-based subsidiary. However, amid strengthened protectionist trade policies and the ongoing restructuring of global supply chains, the company decided to establish an additional base in Houston, a key hub for the U.S. energy industry.

The Houston branch will go beyond importing and selling steel products. Its key responsibilities will include identifying demand for project-based steel, supporting project acquisition, participating in the U.S. energy industry’s value chain and expanding into related business areas such as energy, chemicals and shipbuilding equipment.

The branch also plans to maximize cooperation with major Korean steelmakers that have operations near Houston, including Hyundai Steel and Dongkuk Steel. It will also seek new business partners among local engineering, procurement and construction companies and steel fabricators.

During the second half of this year, GS Global will focus on establishing local networks, strengthening project pipeline management and stabilizing the branch’s operations. Beginning in 2027, it plans to expand project acquisition support and identify new business opportunities, with the goal of developing the Houston branch into a core hub for business development in the southern U.S.

“Establishing the Houston branch is a strategic investment aimed at expanding our contact points with customers in the U.S. market and strengthening our practical sales capabilities,” a GS Global representative said. “We will identify diverse new opportunities, including project-based steel businesses, and establish a sustainable foundation for growth in North America.”

With the opening of the Houston branch, GS Global now operates a global network of 23 overseas offices and entities across 16 countries. In the U.S., the company will enhance its market responsiveness through its Los Angeles subsidiary and the new Houston branch.