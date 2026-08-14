Coupang launches premium private label with toilet paper at the center

Coupang's private-label arm, CPLB, is betting that shoppers will pay for better daily essentials without paying a premium, launching its first upscale private-label brand on Friday.

CPLB said it officially introduced Hannundamda, a brand built around household necessities that aims to combine higher quality with reasonable prices.

The brand's first product is Soonyeon premium toilet paper, made with 100 percent natural, high-weight paper designed to feel thicker and more cushioned than conventional toilet paper.

CPLB said the sheets are 102 millimeters wide, compared with 95 millimeters for standard toilet paper, while the paper weight is 15.5 grams, above the typical 13 to 14 grams.

The product also contains moisturizing ingredients derived from Vaseline, which CPLB said are intended to provide a softer and more moisturized feel.

The company plans to expand Hannundamda beyond toilet paper, adding products in the kitchen, household care and food categories.

Upcoming household products include kitchen towels made with specially processed, high-weight paper designed to improve absorbency and premium baby wipes made entirely from rayon, which have completed skin-irritation testing, CPLB said.

The company is also preparing a concentrated premium laundry detergent using a complex enzyme active system designed to deliver stronger cleaning performance.

In food, the planned lineup includes premium Nonghyup Yeoju rice from Yeoju and organic extra virgin olive oil carrying European organic certification, according to CPLB.

CPLB said the Yeoju rice will be a top-grade product from the country's only rice industry-specialized district.

The company said the Hannundamda lineup will be expanded gradually as it selects premium household and food products intended to improve customers' everyday lives.

A CPLB representative said the company aims to make the brand a new standard for shoppers seeking products that offer better quality than comparable goods at reasonable prices.

CPLB said it will continue selecting premium everyday necessities as it expands the brand.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.