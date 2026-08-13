Samsung completes new HVAC manufacturing facility in India

Samsung Electronics has completed a new manufacturing facility for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit FlaktGroup in India, which will serve as a new production hub for customers in India and broader Asia-Pacific markets.

According to Samsung, Thursday, the company held a completion ceremony for the new manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, a day earlier. Samsung Electronics Head of Digital Appliances Business Kim Cheol-gi, FlaktGroup CEO David Dorney and more than 100 other officials attended the ceremony.

The new facility occupies a 13,826-square-meter site in Pune and was completed in just six months. Once fully operational, it will be capable of producing up to 6,500 HVAC units annually.

The facility will produce a range of HVAC equipment, including FlaktGroup’s flagship air handling units (AHUs), fan wall units (FWUs) and computer room air handlers (CRAHs).

AHUs use coolants to cool air and maintain comfortable indoor air quality in data centers and large commercial buildings. FWUs, which are wall-mounted air circulation systems, and CRAHs, which provide precise air control, help maintain optimal operating conditions for IT equipment in server rooms.

Samsung Electronics said the new facility will serve as a key manufacturing base to supply HVAC solutions to customers in India and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, together with its existing manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

“The new facility will be a milestone for FlaktGroup to expand its HVAC supplies beyond India to the broader Asia-Pacific region,” Kim said. "By combining Samsung’s artificial intelligence (AI) and platform technologies with FlaktGroup’s HVAC capabilities, we will provide the best value to a wide range of customers, including AI data centers.”

FlaktGroup is one of the largest HVAC companies in Europe, focusing on central air conditioning and precision cooling solutions. It is one of the participants of the U.S. Stargate, a $500 billion project to establish AI data centers and other infrastructure. Samsung Electronics completed the acquisition of FlaktGroup in November last year at around $1.7 billion.