LS Electric secures Canadian testing accreditation

LS Electric said Thursday that its Power Testing & Technology Institute (PT&T) has been accredited by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) as a Witnessed Manufacturer's Testing Laboratory, a status that lets the company conduct its own certification testing for the North American market rather than shipping products to outside labs.

Following the accreditation, LS Electric can now run standardized tests on its power equipment directly at PT&T, with CSA representatives witnessing the process, and obtain CSA certification based on those in-house results.

CSA is a third-party testing and certification body that manufacturers must go through to enter the Canadian and broader North American market. It is designated by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, putting it on par with global certification bodies in its authority to certify products and issue certification marks.

Demand for power equipment in North America has surged amid the buildout of artificial intelligence data centers, the integration of renewable energy and the replacement of aging power grids, making the region a focal point for global power infrastructure investment.

The U.S. and Canada in particular maintain strict safety and quality certification requirements, making local accreditation a key factor in market entry and competitiveness for contracts.

LS Electric said the new accreditation is expected to significantly cut the time and cost of obtaining CSA certification, since testing can now be carried out directly at PT&T rather than through outside facilities, making the certification process faster and more reliable.

PT&T is Korea's only privately operated power equipment testing facility, with the capacity to test equipment ranging from low-voltage to ultra-high-voltage systems. The institute's high-power and high-voltage testing equipment, combined with its experience meeting international standards, allows it to support testing, certification and quality verification from the early stages of product development.

LS Electric said it plans to use PT&T to incorporate North American certification requirements earlier in the product development process, shortening certification lead times and improving its ability to respond to customers in the region.

The company said the move is part of a broader strategy to expand supply of high-value-added products and strengthen its competitiveness for contracts in North America's data center, grid and industrial power equipment markets.

The CSA accreditation reaffirms PT&T's testing and certification capabilities on the global stage, an LS Electric official said in a statement, adding that the company would use its technology and localized strategy to respond faster to customers in North America and strengthen its competitive position amid a broader upswing in power infrastructure demand.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.