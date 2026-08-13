Korean firm behind $2 mil. Trump payment to build golf club in Hanam

Base Group, a medium-sized Korean conglomerate that made headlines for paying $2 million to the Trump Organization, will establish Trump International Golf Club in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, the company said Thursday.

In a press release, the company described the golf course as “the first Trump-brand golf development project in Northeast Asia” adding that the city of Hanam was chosen for its accessibility from the Seoul metropolitan area.

In the release, Eric Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump’s second-oldest son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, expressed his excitement to develop Trump International Golf Club Korea with Base Group and introduce the Trump brand to the Korean market for the first time.

He said Korea is an extremely dynamic and sophisticated market, and the organization sees tremendous potential in creating a world-class Trump-branded golf course.

“It will be a milestone for not only Base Group but also the domestic golf industry," Base Group Chairman Kim Sung-jib said.

“We are delighted to introduce Trump International Golf Club Korea together with the Trump Organization. Through this project, we will create a world-class golf environment, differentiated services and a truly exceptional luxury destination. We expect it to become a leading premium golf destination representing not only Korea but also the broader region.”

Base Group is known for Keumyang International, which imports and sells wine produced at Trump Winery in Virginia. It also controls Camus E&C, a medium-sized builder.

The company has spent years building ties with the Trump family. Kim attended Trump’s second inauguration in Washington in January 2025 and later met Eric at Trump National Doral golf club in Florida.

In February, Base Group hosted the younger Trump at its Seoul headquarters, where he met with Korean political and business figures.

The group attracted international attention in July after a New York Times report that Base Group made a $2 million payment last year to the Trump Organization, raising questions about whether Base Group is making payments in an attempt to influence U.S. Department of Commerce proceedings on Korea Aluminum, a Base Group affiliate.

This triggered U.S. Democratic senators to launch a probe, while Base Group and the Trump family told the New York Times that the money was related to a golf course project that had yet to be announced.

The Commerce Department has issued a preliminary ruling that could raise tariffs on exports by Korea Aluminium to 105.8 percent. Korea Aluminium has been accused by U.S. authorities of circumventing duties on Chinese-made aluminum. The company sells aluminum foil products used in prescription drug packaging, ice cream cone containers and other products.







