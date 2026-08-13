Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com opens buying office in Korea

In a bid to satisfy Chinese consumers’ growing appetite for Korean goods, JD.com, China’s largest e-commerce platform, opened a direct sourcing office in Seoul, signaling a potential turnaround for Korean exports after years of post-pandemic stagnation.

The announcement, delivered jointly by Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), comes as trade between the two Asian neighbors recalibrates around digital platforms and changing consumer habits.

To celebrate the launch of JD.com’s new purchasing unit, government officials hosted a delegation of 12 senior executives from the Chinese e-commerce titan — led by Vincent Yang, vice chairman and head of cross-border business — for a high-level briefing and business matchmaking session at KOTRA headquarters in Seoul.

The initiative arrives at a crucial inflection point. Exports across Korea's five primary consumer goods categories — cosmetics, food, fashion, household items and pharmaceuticals — had suffered a sustained downward slide following the pandemic. However, trade data from the Korea Customs Service shows a welcome rebound in the first half of this year, with consumer goods shipments rising 8.7 percent to $3.44 billion, up from $3.16 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Trade officials attribute the revival to a strategic pivot toward direct integration with China's dominant digital retail ecosystems, including JD.com, Douyin and Alibaba, alongside the physical expansion of popular Korean retail brands like Musinsa into Chinese markets. Moreover, Korean manufacturers have moved swiftly to tailor their product offerings to shifting demographics and economic realities in China, where value-conscious spending, an aging populace and a massive migration toward online commerce are reshaping retail.

Online sales, which accounted for just 30 percent of China’s total retail market in 2020, have surged to over 44 percent this year. Rather than relying on traditional third-party export vendors, KOTRA is prioritizing direct-purchasing arrangements with major Chinese platforms to provide Korean exporters with more stable, long-term order streams.

During the Seoul gathering, which drew representatives from roughly 200 Korean consumer brands, JD.com held 54 one-on-one procurement meetings. The Chinese platform immediately inked supply contracts with nine Korean companies totaling $1.5 million over the coming year. Among them was the fashion brand Reclow, whose apparel will be sold directly through a self-operated flagship store on JD.com.

"Small and medium-size companies often struggle to export even when their products are highly competitive," said Reclow's chief executive, noting that direct listing resolves complex cross-border logistics and payment hurdles. Representatives from jewelry brand Lloyd, another signatory, added that the agreement drastically lowers operational barriers to entering China.

JD.com plans to expand a dedicated virtual section for Korean goods on its platform while coordinating with KOTRA to systematically identify promising exporters.

"Korean consumer goods continue to see steady sales growth on JD.com thanks to their superior quality and appeal," said Kim Min-hwa, head of JD.com's Korea office, noting that the platform already operates a logistics entity in Korea offering customs and fulfillment solutions.

KOTRA President Kang Kyung-sung underscored the necessity of deep platform integration, pledging full agency backing to help domestic brands anchor themselves in major overseas distribution networks.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



