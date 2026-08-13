BYD's EV edge comes from battery prowess

Many consumers see BYD primarily as a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker that has recently emerged as one of the world’s top EV sellers. In Korea, BYD surpassed 10,000 units in cumulative sales less than two years after entering the market in January 2025.

BYD’s rise, however, is rooted in its long-standing battery expertise, with the company building electrification capabilities for nearly two decades before becoming widely known as a major EV maker.

BYD began in 1994 as a small battery manufacturer in Shenzhen, China. It later expanded into solar power and energy storage systems, developing into a broader clean technology company. The company entered the automotive industry in 2003 after acquiring Chinese automaker Qinchuan Automobile.

In 2008, BYD unveiled the F3DM, the world’s first mass-produced plug-in hybrid EV. The model drew significant attention because of its approach of making the electric motor the primary source of propulsion while using the engine when greater efficiency was required.

The system, dubbed Dual Mode (DM), was distinctive enough, and some media outlets at the time described the F3DM as an EV rather than a conventional hybrid.

The DM technology introduced with the F3DM has since evolved into several versions tailored to different driving characteristics. They include Dual Mode Powerful, which focuses on performance; Dual Mode Off-road, designed for off-road and challenging terrain; and Dual Mode-intelligent (DM-i), optimized for efficiency and practicality.

DM-i now stands as the centerpiece of BYD’s electrification technology. The company has continuously upgraded its batteries, electric motors and power-control systems, improving driving range, fuel efficiency and overall system performance.

BYD said its internally developed electric motors can achieve a peak efficiency of 97.5 percent, exceeding the typical range of 85 percent to 92 percent for electric motors.

BYD Korea is preparing to begin customer deliveries of the Sealion 6 DM-i, which was first introduced in Korea in June, as early as next week after completing the certification process.

Priced from 37.5 million won ($26,500) for the front-wheel-drive version, the model is expected to draw attention in Korea’s growing plug-in hybrid market.

“The model comes with exceptionally strong price competitiveness and features balanced performance with particular strength in driving range, which will become a key selling point in Korea,” an industry official said.