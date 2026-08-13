Asiana Airlines' net loss widens in Q2 on rising fuel costs

Asiana Airlines said Thursday its net loss widened in the second quarter from a year earlier, hit by rising fuel costs and a weaker Korean currency.

The second-quarter net loss stood at 328.6 billion won ($231 million), compared with a loss of 233.2 billion won for the same quarter last year, the company said in a statement.

Asiana Airlines also posted an operating loss of 295.1 billion won in the second quarter. Sales fell 7.7 percent year-on-year to 1.54 trillion won.

This week, shareholders of Asiana Airlines approved the airline's merger with larger rival Korean Air, wrapping up nearly six years of the latter's acquisition process.