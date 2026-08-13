9 gov't ministries adopt Samsung SDS' AI platform Brity Works

Samsung SDS said its AI-powered collaboration platform, Brity Works, is rapidly being adopted as an official tool across Korean government ministries, with nine central government bodies having confirmed their intention to use the platform as of this month.

Following the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Planning and Budget in April, seven more ministries — including the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the Financial Services Commission and the Overseas Koreans Agency — have also confirmed their intention to use the platform, bringing the total to nine. The ministries are expected to roll out the service in stages through August, the company said.

The moves follow an announcement by Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety that it plans to expand OnAI, a generative AI-based intelligent work management platform, to more than 40 central government agencies by the end of this year. Samsung SDS is providing Brity Works as the official collaboration tool supporting that initiative.

Brity Works combines AI-powered search, knowledge management and document-writing support with messaging, videoconferencing and file-sharing tools in a single platform. The company said the goal is to weave generative AI naturally into government work to boost productivity and interagency collaboration. Mobile access allows civil servants to file real-time reports, approve documents, join video meetings and receive AI-generated meeting summaries from outside the office, letting them continue working while traveling or in the field, the company said.

Because public agencies handle citizens' personal data and sensitive administrative information, Brity Works operates on a public-private partnership cloud environment that has received the highest security rating from Korea's National Intelligence Service, the company said, allowing ministries to use generative AI in a secure environment.

A Samsung SDS solution business division executive said in a statement that the platform's use by nine central government ministries marks the beginning of its full-scale use in the public sector, and confirmed the company's plans to strengthen integration with the OnAI mobile service to help civil servants work securely from anywhere, while continuing to support the government's broader AI transformation efforts.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.