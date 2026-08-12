High above Seoul, fans step into Spider-Man's shoes

For fans of Marvel’s famous web-slinger, the real thrill is feeling what it’s like to swing around above the skyline.

At Seoul Sky, the observation deck perched atop the 123-story Lotte World Tower, fans are doing just that. Following the local theatrical release of Sony Pictures’ "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," costumed fans have been flocking to Korea’s tallest building to take photos, shop for exclusive merchandise and soak in panoramic views that mirror the superhero's perspective.

According to operator Lotte World, the venue has emerged as a major hub for moviegoers looking to double down on the cinematic experience. Fans are visiting the observatory both to build anticipation before hitting the theater and to extend the excitement after the end credits roll.

Through Aug. 31, the observation deck is hosting "Spider-Man: Brand New Day X Seoul Sky," a joint promotional event crafted in partnership with Sony Pictures. Tower officials noted that the event taps into the unique significance that urban skylines hold for the franchise. Spider-Man’s signature move of swinging through the concrete canyons of New York City by using his web shooters might be impossible for most people, but at least some of the excitement can be recreated at an elevation that offers a bird's-eye view of downtown Seoul.

The immersive experience centers around the 121st floor, where a themed photo zone allows guests to strike heroic poses against a backdrop of sweeping city views. Thrill-seekers looking for an extra surge of adrenaline can venture onto the tower's Sky Bridge — an open-air walkway positioned a dizzying 541 meters above the ground and offering an unobstructed "Spider-Man's-eye view" of the capital.

Fan enthusiasm has translated directly into high demand at the gift shop.

Seoul Sky reported brisk sales for exhibit-exclusive merchandise, including branded mouse pads, magnets and keyrings. The mouse pads and magnets — featuring custom artwork combining the Lotte World Tower silhouette with Spider-Man — are sold exclusively at the venue. The light-up keyrings have proven especially popular among young adults.

All merchandise is available at the 121st-floor Seoul Sky Shop and the basement-level Special Store, alongside limited-run items like collectible sticker packs.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" features an ensemble cast led by Tom Holland and Zendaya, along with Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.