Samsung Electronics to showcase full-stack gaming lineup at Gamescom 2026

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it will take part in Gamescom 2026, the world's largest video game trade show, showcasing products that connect its mobile, PC and console gaming platforms into what the company calls a "full-stack" gaming experience.

Gamescom, to be held at the Koelnmesse convention center in Cologne, Germany from Aug. 26-30, drew 360,000 visitors last year and features about 1,500 software, hardware and game content companies this year. The event's theme is "Games Spark Excitement for the Future."

Under the slogan "#PlaySamsung," Samsung will showcase several new products at its exhibition booth, letting visitors try out games across multiple platforms. They include the Odyssey G8, which Samsung calls the world's first 6K gaming monitor; the 9100 Pro, a high-performance solid-state drive built for next-generation gaming; and the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, its flagship foldable phone.

The Odyssey G8, launched in May, features a Dual Mode that lets users switch between an ultra-high-resolution 6K mode at 165Hz and a faster 3K mode at 330Hz depending on the game genre. The monitor supports Nvidia's G-Sync Compatible and AMD's FreeSync Premium technologies, which reduce screen tearing and stuttering during graphically demanding games.

Visitors will also be able to try Pearl Abyss' open-world action-adventure game "Crimson Desert" on the Odyssey G8's 6K display using its HDR10+ Gaming feature, and play a range of mobile games on devices including the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

From Aug. 27-28, Samsung will host the World Finals of the #PlayGalaxy Cup, a global tournament showcasing the gaming performance of Galaxy smartphones.

The competition, played on PUBG Mobile, opens with a special match between well-known video game influencers, followed by 10 teams that advanced through the regional qualifiers in North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Southwest Asia.

The booth will also feature matches based on popular game franchises such as the Sonic series and a cosplay runway themed around Samsung's product lineup throughout the event.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.