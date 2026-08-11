Game developer NC posted solid earnings figures for the second quarter of this year, driven by strong overseas revenue which surpassed domestic sales.

During its earnings call on Tuesday, NC announced 770.5 billion won ($543.6 million) in sales and 173.9 billion won in operating profit for the April-June period. The figures represented year-on-year increases of 101 percent and 1,053 percent, respectively, with the company posting an operating margin of 23 percent.

Of notice was its strong overseas sales. By region, Korea accounted for 48 percent of revenue, Asia for 25 percent and North America, Europe and other regions for 27 percent. With overseas markets accounting for 52 percent of total revenue, overseas revenue has exceeded domestic revenue for four consecutive quarters.

One notable contributor to the growth was its mobile casual game segment, which posted 169.7 billion won in sales after JustPlay, the German mobile casual game platform NC acquired in March, was consolidated into its earnings for the first time.

“Our mobile casual game business is a new growth driver, and was fully consolidated for the first time in the second quarter,” the company said during the call. “It grew much faster than expected and accounted for more than 20 percent of NC’s total revenue during the quarter, establishing itself as a new pillar of growth.”

Driving the overall growth was its PC game segment, which set up a new quarterly high with 343.8 billion won of revenue.

Lineage Classic continued its strong performance, generating 185.5 billion won in revenue alone. As of the end of June, the game had generated 269.1 billion won in cumulative revenue during the first 140 days since its launch. Lineage Remastered also saw revenue grow 18 percent from the previous quarter.

Mobile game revenue inched up from the previous quarter to 185.3 billion won. Lineage M revenue grew 4 percent quarter-on-quarter, maintaining solid momentum despite intensifying competition in the mobile game market.

NC will participate in Gamescom 2026, the world’s largest game exhibition which will run from Aug. 26 to 30 in Cologne, Germany, by setting up a business-to-business booth. NC will unveil its new title Project Bonfire for the first time, as well as showcasing new titles including Cinder City and AION2.

Project Bonfire is developed as a first-person shooter title targeting overseas PC and console gamers. Cinder City, previously known as Project LLL, is an open-world cinematic third-person shooter set in a fallen near-future Seoul.

“Starting with the global launch of AION2, Horizon Steel Frontiers, Cinder City and Guild Wars 3 will be released over the second half of this year and next year,” the company said.

“Including third-party publishing deals and internally developed titles, around 10 games are scheduled for release during the same period. … All upcoming titles will be launched simultaneously worldwide.”