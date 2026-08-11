Hyundai Motor workers to stage 4-day partial strikes amid wage dispute

The labor union of Hyundai Motor said Tuesday it will stage four days of partial strikes this week after failing to reach an agreement with management over wages.

The automaker's union said it decided to stage four-hour strikes on Wednesday and Thursday and six-hour strikes on Friday and Sunday.

The union staged partial strikes totaling 30 hours last months and refused to work special shifts on four Saturdays, resulting in an estimated production loss of 42,510 vehicles.

The latest walkout comes after management and the union failed to narrow their differences over wages. The two sides last held their 15th round of negotiations on July 8.

The 40,000-member union is demanding a 149,600-won ($105.6) increase in monthly base pay and a performance-based bonus equivalent to 30 percent of the company's net profit for last year.

The company, however, has offered an 80,000-won increase in monthly base pay, a performance bonus equivalent to 350 percent of monthly salary plus 10 million won, as well as 15 shares of company stock.