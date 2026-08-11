HD Hyundai Oilbank supplies Korea's 1st engine oil for hydrogen cars

HD Hyundai Oilbank has developed Korea’s first engine oil specifically designed for hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicles (HICEV), targeting the growing lubricant market for hydrogen-powered mobility, the refiner said Tuesday.

The company recently began supplying its XTeer H2-ICE engine oil specifically developed for HICEVs, to hydrogen commercial vehicle manufacturers including Tata Daewoo.

HD Hyundai Oilbank started developing lubricant technology for HICEVs in 2023 and completed product development and performance verification using its proprietary technologies last year.

HICEVs operate at higher combustion temperatures than conventional internal combustion engines.

Moisture generated during combustion can accelerate engine wear and degrade oil performance. Reflecting on these characteristics, HD Hyundai Oilbank independently developed three core technologies: engine protection, moisture control and suppression of deposits generated during combustion.

The hydrogen-focused engine oil development came as hydrogen is attracting growing attention as an eco-friendly alternative to diesel used in commercial vehicles and heavy-duty transportation equipment.

Hydrogen engines are gaining attention, as they can leverage existing internal combustion engine manufacturing infrastructure. Their shorter refueling times are also expected to support wider adoption in the global commercial vehicle market.

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“The company has secured proprietary lubricant technology specifically for HICEVs through independent research and development and entered the commercialization stage,” an official from the company said.

“We will continue expanding high-value lubricant solutions targeting global markets and proactively respond to changes in the future mobility market.”

As part of the efforts, HD Hyundai Oilbank is strengthening its lubricant portfolio to cover diverse powertrains from conventional internal combustion engine vehicles, HICEVs and electric vehicles.

HD Hyundai is also expanding its development of hydrogen engines and related technologies, including plans to mass-produce hydrogen engines for trucks.