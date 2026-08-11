Hanwha expands KAI stake, deepening aerospace ambitions

Hanwha Group is deepening synergy across the space, aviation and defense sectors by raising its stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) beyond the 15 percent threshold.

Its increased stake in KAI and the potential for closer business cooperation between the two companies are expected to boost Hanwha's global competitiveness in the sectors, with the aerospace industry now requiring more scale and integration.

According to a regulatory filing, Hanwha Systems bought an additional 3.45 percent of KAI shares over the past month, bringing Hanwha Group’s combined stake to 15.89 percent.

The stake exceeding 15 percent requires Hanwha to undergo a business combination review by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC). Hanwha is expected to file for the review and is considering taking a greater role in KAI’s key decision-making processes.

The closer ties would allow Hanwha to take advantage of KAI’s systems integration capabilities in fighter jets, helicopters and unmanned aircraft, while KAI could tap Hanwha’s strengths in aircraft engines, guided weapons, radar and satellites, as well as in land and naval defense systems.

The potential synergy extends beyond Korea. Hanwha has been expanding its global defense footprint through acquisitions and overseas partnerships, while KAI has been seeking to broaden exports of its aircraft platforms.

Hanwha is also pursuing a proposed acquisition of Austal’s U.S. operations for between $1.05 billion (1.48 trillion won) and $1.2 billion, a move that would strengthen its presence in the U.S. shipbuilding and defense industries.

“Hanwha Group will strengthen its competitiveness in the space, aviation and defense sectors and expand business opportunities in global markets through cooperation with KAI,” a Hanwha official said.

The group’s strategy is to connect capabilities across land, sea, air and space as defense industries become increasingly integrated and autonomous.

However, deeper ties with KAI could also intensify concerns over market concentration.

When Hanwha acquired Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and rebranded it as Hanwha Ocean, the FTC imposed measures for three years to prevent a monopoly in naval vessels and related components, and extended the measures for another three years in April.

Hanwha's further expansion into KAI could therefore face heightened scrutiny, particularly if Hanwha eventually seeks greater managerial influence.

A key question is whether the government will eventually allow a complete transfer of KAI ownership to a private firm.

KAI’s largest shareholder is the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea, which owns 26.41 percent. The bank remains a major shareholder, but has played a limited role in KAI’s major business management.

That has fueled market expectations that a future shift to private ownership under Hanwha could strengthen the company’s position in the global aerospace and defense industries.

As KAI’s second-largest shareholder, Hanwha is expected to seek closer business cooperation with the company to expand global export opportunities.

The group also aims to strengthen its defense and aerospace competitiveness by combining its strengths in ground and naval defense systems and aircraft engines with KAI’s capabilities in the systems integration of complete aircraft.

“The two firms’ businesses are more complementary than overlapping, so outlook for the possible combination of the two firms remains optimistic,” a defense industry official said.

The initiative is in line with Hanwha’s long-term strategy to invest 55 trillion won by 2040 in launch vehicles and artificial intelligence data centers for space and defense applications.

The government has yet to decide whether to pursue the privatization of KAI.