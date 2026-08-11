CJ OliveNetworks brings AI-driven logistics to HD Hyundai Electric plant

A factory floor in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province is getting a digital overhaul as CJ OliveNetworks brings an artificial intelligence (AI)- and data-driven warehouse system to HD Hyundai Electric’s distribution equipment campus.

CJ OliveNetworks said Tuesday it had completed construction of a next-generation warehouse management system at HD Hyundai Electric’s Cheongju Distribution Campus, integrating production, logistics and automated equipment into a single operating platform.

The campus, which began operations in December, brings together production, design and logistics functions previously spread across Anseong, Ulsan and Busan.

It produces more than 50,000 types of distribution equipment, including air circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers and molded-case circuit breakers, according to CJ OliveNetworks.

The new system connects enterprise resource planning, manufacturing execution, warehouse control and external partner systems with automated logistics equipment, allowing managers to monitor operations through real-time data.

CJ OliveNetworks said the system also links autonomous mobile robots, automated case-handling robots and logistics shuttles, covering the flow of materials from receiving and depalletizing to delivery to production lines and shipment of finished goods.

An integrated dashboard and intelligent work-management system called WAVE are designed to make logistics flows easier to track and improve the efficiency of warehouse operations.

The company said the system creates a foundation for further AI-based logistics development and potential global expansion while giving HD Hyundai Electric greater visibility into its supply chain.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.