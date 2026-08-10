Samsung Wallet launches paperless train ticket service with Korail

Samsung Electronics launched a paperless ticket service in partnership with Korail, the Korea Railroad Corp., starting Monday, allowing users to register mobile train tickets in Samsung Wallet instead of receiving physical tickets.

The feature is the first of its kind, supported by a domestic mobile boarding pass service, the company said. Users can activate the function inside their Samsung Wallet app.

Once a customer has agreed to the terms of service for Samsung Wallet, paying for a Korail ticket at a station ticket window automatically adds the mobile ticket to their Wallet app.

Tickets purchased through Korail Plus — an integrated app launched Aug. 3 that lets users book both Korail and SR Corp. train tickets, including the SRT high-speed line — can also be added to Samsung Wallet using its "Add to Wallet" feature.

The SRT service will be renamed KTX-Sancheon starting Sept. 1 as it integrates with KTX high speed rail, and tickets for SRT/KTX-Sancheon services can also be added to Samsung Wallet from September, the company said.

Samsung Electronics said it has also enabled refunds for mobile train tickets directly within Samsung Wallet.

Tickets added to the app sync with the calendar and Now Brief features on Galaxy devices, letting users receive advance boarding reminders and manage their travel schedules more easily.

The company said the paperless ticket service also supports environmental and cost-saving goals by reducing the need to print and dispose of physical tickets.

"We are pleased to have successfully implemented the 'paperless ticket' service through our partnership with Korail," Chai Won-cheol, executive vice president and head of the digital wallet team at Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience Business, said.

"We will continue to lead the realization of Samsung Wallet's values — providing innovative everyday convenience for our customers while expanding paperless living and environmental protection."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.