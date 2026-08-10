Mom's Touch surpasses 20 stores in Mongolia

Mom’s Touch, Korea’s leading chicken burger franchise, has surpassed 20 stores in Mongolia less than three years after entering the market, establishing itself as one of the country’s fastest-growing fast food brands.

The company opened its 20th location inside Nomin Macro shopping mall in July and is preparing to launch its 21st outlet later this month.

Mom’s Touch has expanded at an average rate of 6.2 stores per year, outpacing global competitors such as KFC and Burger King, which have recorded average annual openings of 2.4 and 1.8 stores, respectively.

Based on store count, Mom’s Touch has already risen to second place in Mongolia’s fast-food sector, despite entering the market eight to 10 years later than major global brands.

Mom’s Touch operates in Mongolia through a master franchise agreement with Foodville Farm, a local company with extensive knowledge of the Mongolian market and experience in the foodservice industry.

According to Mom’s Touch, Foodville Farm is the only Mongolian company operating its own poultry farm, enabling it to secure a stable supply chain and provide fresh burgers, chicken and pizza at a quality level comparable to that of its operations in Korea.

A key element of Mom’s Touch’s local strategy is its “K-quick service restaurant (QSR) platform,” which combines burgers, chicken and pizza under one roof. The model expands menu choices while diversifying sales across different customer groups throughout the day.

Mom’s Touch has also adapted its store formats and locations to suit different commercial areas. It operates both large stores with more than 100 seats and smaller outlets, locating them in central business districts, shopping facilities, school zones and residential neighborhoods. This approach has enabled the brand to cater to both family diners and everyday customers.

Mom’s Touch plans to expand to 25 stores in Mongolia by the end of this year and aims to become the country’s top fast food brand by store count next year. With nearly half of Mongolia’s population concentrated in Ulaanbaatar, continued urban development and growing demand for convenient, one-stop dining are expected to support further expansion.

The company is also strengthening its global master franchise system through standardized manuals covering store development, cooking procedures, operations, supply chain management and quality control. It plans to combine these systems with global standards for quality, service and cleanliness to deliver consistent brand experiences across international markets.